Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,732 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

