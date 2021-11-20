-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Appian posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 713,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,438. Appian has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Appian by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

