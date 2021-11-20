Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

COF opened at $151.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

