Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $384,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

