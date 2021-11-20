Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of BDX opened at $248.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

