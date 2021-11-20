Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

