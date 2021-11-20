Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $113.87 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

