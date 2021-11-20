Windsor Group LTD Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.69 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average of $263.78. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

