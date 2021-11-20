Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average is $223.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

