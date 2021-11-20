Showcase Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,963.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Showcase has a market cap of $441,445.76 and $88,963.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00091045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.79 or 0.07313953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,805.61 or 0.99766081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

