CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,445,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,549. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.11.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
