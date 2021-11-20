CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,445,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,549. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.