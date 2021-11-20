Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.44. Lear posted earnings of $3.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

LEA stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $177.45. The company had a trading volume of 486,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,099. Lear has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average is $172.74. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.