Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,064,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 216,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,192 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,937. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $174.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

