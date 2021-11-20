Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in October

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Geodrill stock remained flat at $$1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

