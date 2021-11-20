PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Down 45.7% in October

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

PDLB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

