Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

