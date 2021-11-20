Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

