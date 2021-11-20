$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.18. 483,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,921. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after buying an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 120,562 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

