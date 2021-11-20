CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.