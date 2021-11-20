Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 395.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 436.0% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 285.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.4% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 332.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $329.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $330.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.75.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

