CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $117.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

