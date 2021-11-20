First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.12 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $120.52 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

