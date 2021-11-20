Staker (STR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,961.92

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Staker has a market cap of $1,961.92 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Staker has traded 55.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00221114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Staker Profile

STR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Staker is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

