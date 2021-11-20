Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $87.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 777,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,663. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

