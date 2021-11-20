Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

CTMX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,585. The company has a market cap of $478.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.