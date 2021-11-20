Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$2,680,920.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.81, for a total transaction of C$2,680,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,036,994.

TSE:SEA traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.32. 87,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,360. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

