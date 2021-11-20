Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.92 Million

Analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $192.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $193.08 million. Semtech reported sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $735.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.99. 206,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,009. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,245,000 after purchasing an additional 139,981 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

