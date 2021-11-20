Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $578.16 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $578.16 or 0.01001515 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $2.48 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00091072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.85 or 0.07285571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,703.65 or 0.99956905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,845,725 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

