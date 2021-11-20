Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $280,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $140.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

