Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $208.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.65. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

