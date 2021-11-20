Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Masco comprises about 1.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,211. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

