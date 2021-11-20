Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,230 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $2,182,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $4,999,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,858. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

