Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $17.64 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $73.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

