2,729 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,000. Alphabet comprises about 6.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,856.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,691.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

