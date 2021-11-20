Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $4.32 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 3.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $553,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 203.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 247,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,971,000 after purchasing an additional 166,061 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 574.5% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW opened at $332.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.82 and a 200-day moving average of $293.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

