Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $530.34. 3,831,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,753. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $287.12 and a 52 week high of $545.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.