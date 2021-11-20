Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 180,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

