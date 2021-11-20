Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.75. 362,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,999. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

