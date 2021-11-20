Lympo (LYM) Price Up 43.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 41.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $19.50 million and $4.10 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00221114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LYMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.