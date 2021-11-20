Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Decreases By 22.3%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MGYR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 7,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.