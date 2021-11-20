Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 343,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 58,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,375. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Several brokerages have commented on FRHLF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

