Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SMNNY stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.30. Shimano has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

