Level Four Financial LLC Cuts Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 125.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 694,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 385,833 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 76.3% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 546,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 236,629 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

PSTH opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

