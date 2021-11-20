Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 90.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 83.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,569,000 after acquiring an additional 121,626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 63.9% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $568.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.70 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.35 and its 200-day moving average is $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

