S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $87,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 633.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 501,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

