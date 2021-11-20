Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

