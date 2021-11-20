Old Port Advisors Purchases 322 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The firm has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

