Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) vs. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Financial Analysis

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Daimler and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 0 1 15 0 2.94 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Daimler presently has a consensus target price of $93.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.60%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Daimler.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 8.57% 20.08% 4.65% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daimler and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $176.25 billion 0.61 $4.14 billion $15.49 6.52 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Daimler beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Mobility segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.