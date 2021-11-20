Denali Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 142.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $387.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.63 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

