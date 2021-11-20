Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Stock Position Cut by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 12.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 1.66% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,061,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

VIOV opened at $184.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average of $179.29. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.